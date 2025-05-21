Mythik, Biostate AI, Zoca get funding; PaySprint eyes second tranche of Series A

Former Freecharge CEO Jason Kothari’s new company Mythik has secured seed funding from various investors, InfoEdge Ventures has invested in RNA sequencing company Biostate AI, and Zoca has raised funding in a round led by Accel. Meanwhile, PaySprint is preparing to raise the second tranche of its Series A round.

Mythik has secured $15 million (Rs 128 crore) in seed funding from a group of global and Indian investors in media, entertainment, and technology, including Abhijit Pawar-led Sakal Media Group, gaming investor BITKRAFT, Venture Catalysts-backed VC Grid, Visceral Capital, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s family office, Patni Family Office, among others.

Mythik is an entertainment company that aims to create “Disney from the East” using technology to bring Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to a global audience. The company's founding team consists of former senior leaders from Disney, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Jio, Tencent, among others.

RNA sequencing company Biostate AI has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Gaingels, Mana Ventures, InfoEdge Ventures, and existing investors Matter Venture Partners, Vision Plus Capital, and Catapult Ventures.

The company, which has operations in Houston, Palo Alto, Bengaluru, and Shanghai, said the funds will be used to develop its precision medicine capabilities. This includes RNA sequencing services for US-based molecular research and developing predictive models to create novel therapeutics.

The startup was founded by David Zhang and Ashwin Gopinath and has developed novel biomolecular technologies for turning tissue samples into RNA sequencing data to predict the evolution of human disease and drug response.

Zoca has raised $6 million in a funding round led by Accel, with participation from GTMfund, Elevation Capital and Better Capital.

The startup was founded last year by Ashish Verma and Robin Chauhan. It uses AI to drive traffic and convert leads. The AI agents manage the entire growth funnel, including identifying local demand, optimizing for discovery, converting leads, and re-engaging clients.

Zoca said it plans to expand its agent architecture, deepen its platform integrations, and expand its system to more verticals.

Fintech company PaySprint said it is looking to raise a total of $3 million in a Series A investment round from a host of undisclosed family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNI) after having received the first tranche of funding of $1.2 million.

The company expects to raise the remaining Rs 15 crore in the second tranche from undisclosed investors.

PaySprint was founded in 2020 by S Anand. The company's platforms provide services like connected banking platform, smart payouts and real-time collections, automated reconciliation, and actionable financial insights.

