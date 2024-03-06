facebook-page-view
MyGlamm, Acko backer Ascent Capital hits the road to raise new fund

By Debjyoti Roy

  06 Mar 2024
MyGlamm, Acko backer Ascent Capital hits the road to raise new fund
Raja Kumar, founder and managing partner, Ascent Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Ascent Capital has started the process to seek capital commitments for a new fund, nearly seven years after its previous outing, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   The PE firm, which has invested in companies such as RBL Bank, Freshtohome, National Stock Exchange, Acko, MyGlamm ......

