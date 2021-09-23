My3DSelfie, RuleZero, EV Plugs, and others raise funding

My3DSelfie, a 3D digital asset company, said it has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A round led by NEDFi Ventures through its North-East Venture Fund and AccelNest.

After being bootstrapped for nearly 3.5 years since inception, My3DSelfie raised its seed round from IIMCIP in 2020 and has raised close to $1 million so far.

Founded in 2016, My3DSelfie leverages machine learning and 3D tech to create close to 90% accurate 3D assets.

“The 3D printed figurine is just one of the applications of this technology. We are looking at launching quite a few channels in the next few months. We are on track to building a scalable technology that would enable us to reduce the time to develop 3D models further to 1/10th of the industry-standard time while also making the 3D model more accurate,” Harsha P Deka, founder and CEO of My3DSelfie, said.

RuleZero

RuleZero, an equity management platform, said it has raised $2.5 million in a seed round from US-based fintech fund The Treasury, employees of Valiant Capital, YourNest Venture Capital, Blume Founders Fund, and a few angel investors.

Founded by Satish Mugulavalli and Srinivas Katta in 2019, RuleZero has developed the hissaTM platform which manages ownership data of the company, automates share issuance processes and ESOPs, provides mechanisms to track and certify cap tables and manage transactions.

“We are onboarding early-stage startups and unicorns at a rapid pace and are pleased to welcome the new investors to the company. Indian companies have raised over $20 billion in the first eight months of 2021 with 24 startups reaching unicorns status. This is a historical high for startup investments in India,” Katta said.

EV Plugs

EV Plugs, a charging station aggregator, said it has raised $150,000 in a round led by family and friends.

The company said it will use the funds to expand EV charging network coverage in 150 plus cities.

“We have observed that the EV adoption in metros is catching up at a much faster rate and the demand for charging infrastructure is widespread,” Manish Narang, co-founder of EV Plugs, said.

Founded in 2021 by Manish Narang, Kapil Narang, and Ashwani Arora, EV Plugs has over 1,000 plus listings.

Frenzi

Frenzi, a streaming social app, said it has secured an early-stage investment from SucSEED Indovation Fund as part of its seed round.

The company said it has made significant strides during the lockdown. The platform has seen over two million searches with 100,000 plus social interactions and more than 50,000 reviews and ratings.

“Frenzi is the need of the hour in the growing streaming ecosystem. Consumers are looking for a better way to discover and manage their content at affordable prices. Frenzi brings in ease of discovery, reliability of community, and a reward platform that makes multiple subscriptions affordable,” Balkrishna Hari Singh, founder and CEO of Frenzi, said.

“The OTT space is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6%,” Vikrant Varshney, co-founder and managing partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said.

The total size of the creator economy is estimated to be more than $100 billion. YouTube alone expects a $30 billion stream of revenue at the end of 2021, he added. SucSEED Indovation Fund is an angel fund.

Auntie Fung’s

Bengaluru-based QSR startup Auntie Fung’s said it has raised Rs 3.35 crore (around $454,000) in an angel round led by India Angel Network.

The round saw participation from Anjali Malhotra, Ajay Rajgarhia, Nitin Jain from Lead Angels, LetsVenture, and Chandigarh Angels, respectively.

Previously, the company had raised seed funding from Raja V, former vice-chairman and managing director of Philips India and former president and chief executive of GE Healthcare India.

The firm aims to use the majority of the freshly infused capital to open new cloud kitchens. The remaining will be used to build back-end capability around supply chain and technology, hire key talent from the culinary world, and build brand awareness.

“During the new normal, we were quick to adapt to the delivery model and are looking at scaling up via cloud kitchens and the delivery model over the next 12-15 months. We have adopted a cluster-based approach that helps us get rich with dividends as we further penetrate other locations in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR,” Subhradeep Bhowmik, co-founder of Auntie Fung’s, said.