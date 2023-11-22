Multiples PE-backed Vastu Housing taps second equity investor in as many months

Premium Sandeep Menon, founder, MD and CEO, Vastu Housing

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., a mortgage lender controlled by Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm Multiples PE, is bringing its second equity investor on board in as many months, VCCircle has gathered. The non-bank lender, which also counts Norwest Venture Partners, Faering Capital, Creation Investments and 360 One Asset Management Ltd ......