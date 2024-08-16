Multiples PE-backed Vastu Housing adding another investor to cap table

Premium
Vastu Housing Finance Corp Ltd, the mortgage lender that counts a bunch of private equity and venture capital firms as its shareholders, is bringing on board another investor, VCCircle has learnt. The non-bank lender has roped in several new investors over the past year as Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples PE, its majority ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.