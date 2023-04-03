Multiple promotions at law firm Trilegal

Law firm Trilegal, that offers a full spectrum announced the promotion of six counsels to equity partners for its Mumbai and Gurugram offices.

The new partners include Albin George Thomas (capital markets), Ananya Sonthalia (asset management and funds), Chitra Rentala (dispute resolution), Komal Dani (tax), Riyaz Bhagat (projects), and Siddharth Dang (corporate). By way of the present promotions, the partnership strength of Trilegal stands currently at 93.

The firm follows an all-equity lock-step model of partnership and all those promoted, therefore, shall directly enter the equity lock-step.

A lock-step model is essentially a type of equity partnership where senior partners at legal firms, who have spent more years in the business, receive a more substantial proportion of the business profits compared to new equity partners.

“The expansion of our partnership with such practitioners in key focus areas will benefit our clients.” said Sridhar Gorthi and Nishant Parikh, partners and members of the management committee, Trilegal.

A few days prior to the announcement, the firm also re-inducted one of its co-founders and former partners Akshay Jaitly to the firm. Jaitly, who had retired from the firm’s partnership in 2020 after relocating to France, was reinstated as an equity partner. He was however associated with the firm post his retirement as a member of the board.

Started in 2000, Trilegal is a full-service law firm that has offices across India in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram. The firm advised Muthoot Finance Limited to its public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The deal team was led by partners, Richa Choudhary and Joseph Jimmy of the capital markets team of Trilegal.

