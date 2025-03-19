Multi-family office Entrust set to add alternative assets to push AUM growth

Premium
Entrust Family Office, a multi-family office led by Rajmohan Krishnan, is looking to venture into alternative assets in a bid to expand its suite of offerings to its customers and boost its assets under management (AUM). The Bengaluru-headquartered family office, which services about 75 families and has an AUM of about ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.