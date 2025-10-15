Multi-Act reaps dream returns from partial exit in fintech firm

Pro
Multi-Act, a homegrown investment advisory and portfolio management service provider, has generated strong returns through a partial exit from a fintech company. The Mumbai-based firm, which caters to family offices, ultra-high net-worth investors, high net-worth investors, investment managers and wealth managers, made a partial exit from fintech platform Dhan’s parent Raise ......
