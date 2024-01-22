facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Mubadala-backed renal care firm Diaverum likely to acquire another centre in Morocco

Mubadala-backed renal care firm Diaverum likely to acquire another centre in Morocco

By Dilasha Seth

  • 22 Jan 2024
Premium
Mubadala-backed renal care firm Diaverum likely to acquire another centre in Morocco
Diaverum CFO Björn Brixer (left) with CEO Dimitris Moulavasilis | Credit: Diaverum

Diaverum, a renal care firm owned by Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala-backed healthcare company M42, is set to buy another dialysis centre in Morocco, VCCircle has learnt. The Sweden-based company, which operates 450 clinics in 24 countries, already has four centres in the North African country, all part of its inorganic ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Mubadala-backed renal care firm Diaverum likely to acquire another centre in Morocco

Healthcare

Mubadala-backed renal care firm Diaverum likely to acquire another centre in Morocco

Premium
ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet

Healthcare

ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet

Premium
Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Symbiotec has struggled to break out; will FY25 be different?

Healthcare

Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Symbiotec has struggled to break out; will FY25 be different?

Premium
Angels-backed Medyseva set for pre-Series A round

Healthcare

Angels-backed Medyseva set for pre-Series A round

Premium
Egyptian PE firm Ezdehar strikes second bet in a week

Healthcare

Egyptian PE firm Ezdehar strikes second bet in a week

InfoEdge, Anicut, Kettleborough VC, Mumbai Angels strike early stage bets

Finance

InfoEdge, Anicut, Kettleborough VC, Mumbai Angels strike early stage bets

Advertisement