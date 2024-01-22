Mubadala-backed renal care firm Diaverum likely to acquire another centre in Morocco

Premium
Diaverum, a renal care firm owned by Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala-backed healthcare company M42, is set to buy another dialysis centre in Morocco, VCCircle has learnt. The Sweden-based company, which operates 450 clinics in 24 countries, already has four centres in the North African country, all part of its inorganic ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.