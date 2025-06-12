MountTech Growth Fund may upsize maiden fund, taps key LP

Raj Sethia, founder and managing partner, MountTech Growth Fund

MountTech Growth Fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF) focused on the deeptech sector, is considering increasing the size of its maiden fund following strong investor interest and expanding market opportunities. It has also roped in a key domestic limited partner (LP) for the fund. The fund, MGF-Kavachh, received regulatory approval from ......