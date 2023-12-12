Motilal Oswal Alternates tweaks exit plan from portfolio bet

Premium Vishal Tulsyan, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Alternates

Motilal Oswal Group’s private equity investment arm Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), which recently exited a consumer-facing company ahead of its big-ticket acquisition and also trimmed its stake in a facility management services company, has now tweaked its exit plans from a multi-bagger portfolio bet. In what will be its third ......