Motilal Oswal Alternates looks to harvest $180 mn from real estate exits this year

Premium Saurabh Rathi, co-head, real estate, Motilal Oswal Alternates

Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts), the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group, expects to maintain the pace of exits from its real estate portfolio this fiscal year thanks to strong sentiment in the property market, a top executive told VCCircle. Motilal Oswal Real Estate, which recently floated its sixth alternative ......