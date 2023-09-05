Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Motilal Oswal Alternates injects fresh capital into electronics maker

Motilal Oswal Alternates injects fresh capital into electronics maker

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 05 Sep 2023
Premium
Motilal Oswal Alternates injects fresh capital into electronics maker
Prakash Bagla, MD and head of the manufacturing sector at MO Alts | Credit: MO Alts

MO Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd has made a fresh investment in a Gurugram-based engineering and contract manufacturing company and telecom gear maker, its second follow-on bet on the company this year.  A group of co-investors and affiliates of MO Alts, the alternative investment arm of Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Group, made ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

WSB marks second real estate debt fund's final close, raises co-investment pool

Infrastructure

WSB marks second real estate debt fund's final close, raises co-investment pool

Premium
Nisus Finance looks to conclude raising money for latest stressed assets fund in a month

Finance

Nisus Finance looks to conclude raising money for latest stressed assets fund in a month

Pepperfry appoints co-founder as CEO, raises fresh funding

Consumer

Pepperfry appoints co-founder as CEO, raises fresh funding

Early-stage startups Flipspaces, Mappls Kogo, GoodGudi raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Flipspaces, Mappls Kogo, GoodGudi raise funding

Daalchini backer Unicorn India Ventures marks first close of third fund

Finance

Daalchini backer Unicorn India Ventures marks first close of third fund

Hero MotoCorp invests $66 mn in Ather Energy in fresh funding round

Infrastructure

Hero MotoCorp invests $66 mn in Ather Energy in fresh funding round

Advertisement