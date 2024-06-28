Morocco's Laprophan Group set to acquire local natural food supplement brand

Premium
Moroccan pharmaceuticals major The Laprophan Group is set to acquire a majority stake in a natural food supplement company to expand its product portfolio across Europe and Africa. The Casablanca-headquartered Laprophan – backed by backed by Mediterrania Capital Partners and claiming to have five patents across 100 countries - will buy ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.