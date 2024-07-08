Moroccan PE firm CDG Invest Growth to bet on electronics retailer

Premium Hassan Laaziri, CEO, CDG Invest Growth | Credit: CDG Invest

CDG Invest Growth, the private equity investment arm of state-owned Moroccan financial institution Caisse de Dépot et de Gestion (CDG), is set to acquire a significant minority stake in an electronics retail company. The Casablanca-headquartered PE firm, which invests in small and mid-sized companies in Morocco, will buy a 30% ......