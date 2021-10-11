Morgan Stanley ropes in JP Morgan Chase’s Anahita Tiwari as head of India global centres

Morgan Stanley on Monday announced the appointment of Anahita Tiwari as the new head of India global centres.

Tiwari will be responsible for the implementation of the firm’s global growth and deployment strategy in India and will be based in Mumbai.

She has over 25 years of experience in finance and technology consulting, project management, corporate finance, and business transformation.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she has 15 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, 4 years in finance and technology consulting, and 6 years in financial transformation, business process re-engineering, and ERP project implementations.

Anahita Tiwari, Head -

Morgan Stanley India Global Centre

She joined Morgan Stanley from JP Morgan Chase India where she was the head of global finance and business management and is a certified chartered accountant.

“The Global Centers are an integral part of our business strategy and I am excited to join Morgan Stanley as the firm continues to invest in the growth of our highly talented and dynamic workforce in India. I am honoured to be a part of this journey and look forward to contributing and working closely with the business and the global organisation to create value,” Tiwari said.

She is taking over from John McGrory who will head the global centre in Baltimore and will also functionally lead the Institutional Securities Group (ISG) Product Operations team in Baltimore.

In 2003, Morgan Stanley established a Global Center in Mumbai and Bengaluru in 2014. The India global centers support the firm’s global businesses across institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management.

Teams in these centers work in technology, operations, fund services, firm risk management, finance, legal and compliance, corporate services,

human resources, and internal audit, among others.

Morgan Stanley has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru with over 6,000 employees.