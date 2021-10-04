Mobileware, ANS Commerce, D’Moksha Homes raise funds

Mobileware Technologies Pvt Ltd, an application programming interface (API) banking and digital payments company, on Monday said it has raised $4.75 million (Rs 34.7 crore) from Denmark’s Kvanto Payment Services.

The company will use the funds for product development and marketing and sales purposes, said Mobileware in a statement.

Mobileware was founded by Satyajit Kanekar and Amitabh Kanekar in 2010.

The company started as a mobile applications development platform for technologies including Blackberry. From 2013, it was engaged in the development of digital banking products. Its flagship product -- TransXT -- is an API banking platform that extends a bank’s digital services to businesses as simple plugins.

ANS Commerce

Full-stack e-commerce enablement startup ANS Commerce on Monday said it has raised $2.2 million (Rs 16.2 crore) as part of its pre-Series A funding round.

The funding was led by Gokul Rajaram, an executive at logistics and food ordering service DoorDash, and Venture Catalysts, said ANS Commerce in a statement.

Others who participated in the funding round include 9Unicorns and eminent Indian entrepreneurs including Kunal Shah (founder of CRED and Freecharge), Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal (founders of Snapdeal) and Umang Kumar (president at CarDekho).

Varsha Rao (CEO, Nurx and ex-COO, Airbnb), Manik Gupta (corporate VP, Microsoft, ex-CPO, Uber), Shobhit Singhal (VP-strategy, Gojek), Archishman R. (head of demand, Gojek), and Touchstone LLP also contributed to the funding round.

The startup will use the fresh capital to hire and to scale up its operations.

ANS Commerce was founded in 2017 by Vibhor Sahare, Amit Monga, Nakul Singh and Sushant Puri.

D’Moksha Homes

Direct to consumer (DTC) eco-friendly home fashion brand D’Moksha Homes has raised $575,000 (Rs 4.25 crore) in angel funding round from a clutch of investors including Venture Catalysts, The Chennai Angels, and Karthik Bhat (founder of Force Ventures).

Founders of other D2C brands and other startups also participated in this funding round. They include Varun Alagh (founder of Mama Earth), Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (founders of BoAt), Bala Sarda (founder of Vahdam Teas), Virendra Gupta (founder of DailyHunt), and Vivekananda Hallekere (founder of Bounce).

Executives at venture capital firms also pooled in capital. They include Badri Pillapakkam (partner at Omidyar Network) and Kushal Agarwal (partner at Lightrock). Others who contributed to the funding round include Kushal Khandwala (serial investor and director at KIFS Housing Finance Ltd), Sanjay Behl (ex-CEO at Raymond), C.K.Ranganathan (founder of CavinKare), Satish Kumar Anavangot (former India MD at Henkel) and Tejas Subramanian (director at Telama Investments.

Mumbai-based D’Moksha Homes, operated by Mokshamultiverse Pvt Ltd, was founded last year by husband-wife duo Nimisha and Manav Dhanda.