MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra to chief product and technology officer

Digital wallet and payments company MobiKwik has elevated Anshuman Misra as its chief product and technology officer (CPTO), with immediate effect.

In his new role, Misra will work to integrate product and technology to build the best fintech product in India at scale.

He will be responsible for driving the teams behind product, design, engineering, infrastructure and security at MobiKwik.

"The company has demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in the last few years on the back of BNPL and payments. Our charter now is to create an impact across all financial services for the people of Bharat.

With our technology first DNA, I am confident we will build a world-class stack to offer the full fintech suite on the MobiKwik app," said Misra.

Misra joined MobiKwik in 2021 as the senior vice president, to head product, growth and user experience at MobiKwik. Prior to joining MobiKwik, he was the Vice President of operations (product and engineering) at Hike Messenger.

Misra has also worked at companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Spice Digital, among others.

Misra holds a B.Tech degree in computer science from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

“MobiKwik started out as a payment's platform, has become the largest BNPL Fintech and is building out savings and insurance. Our next growth frontier is to become a digital bank for Bharat fulfilling all the financial needs of 500 million Indians.

As we embark on this growth journey, Misra and his team will play a key role in translating our vision into reality," said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, MobiKwik.

Founded in 2009, MobiKwik, operated by One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, started as a mobile wallet and has since expanded its product offerings to BNPL, payment gateway, wealthtech and insurtech.

According to the company's statement, its tech platform has over 120 million registered users, around 25.3 million pre-approved BNPL users, and more than 3.4 million merchant partners.

In an interview, the fintech firm’s Co-Founder Upasana Taku said that MobiKwik expects a twofold growth in revenue this financial year.

Last October, MobiKwik also turned into a unicorn, or a private company with a valuation of at least $1 billion via a secondary transaction.