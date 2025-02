MO Alts set to speed up deployment of real estate fund but exit pace may slow

Premium Saurabh Rathi, co-head, real estate, Motilal Oswal Alternates

The real estate investment arm of Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alts) plans to shore up its deployment in the current calendar year as deal flow looks promising but may go slower on monetising its portfolio, a top executive told VCCircle. MO Alts, the alternative investment arm of Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Group, ......