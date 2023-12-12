facebook-page-view
  • Mirae Asset to acquire BNP Paribas unit Sharekhan for $370 mn

Mirae Asset to acquire BNP Paribas unit Sharekhan for $370 mn

By Reuters

  • 12 Dec 2023
Credit: Thinkstock

South Korea's Mirae Asset Securities on Tuesday said it would acquire French bank BNP Paribas' Indian retail brokerage unit, Sharekhan, in a 487 billion won ($370.11 million) deal. 

Mirae Asset, an investment banking and stock brokerage firm, is acquiring a 72.76% stake in Sharekhan for around 288 billion won from BNP Paribas, exchange filings showed. 

Separately, it would also be acquiring a 99.9% stake in India's Human Value Developers for around 199 billion won, according to an exchange filing. Human Value Developers owns a 27.24% stake in Sharekhan. 

The deal comes at a time when the Indian stock market is seeing very high retail participation, with equities trading at all-time highs. 

BNP Paribas said in a statement it intended to sell its entire stake in Sharekhan Group to Mirae, without giving further details. 

The deal "seeks to pursue Indian business growth by acquiring a local brokerage in light of the structural long-term growth potential of the Indian securities industry", the filings said.

BNP in 2015 agreed to buy Sharekhan for an undisclosed sum. 

Mirae AssetBNP ParibasSharekhan

