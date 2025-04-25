Mid-stage VC funding momentum in India back to normal in Q1

Premium
Venture capital transactions in the ‘mid-stage’, typically referring to startups securing Series B and C round cheques, normalized in the first three months of 2025, after the investment frenzy of 2021-22 catapulted the number to more than twice the quarterly average seen four years ago, according to data collated by financial ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.