Micro VC firm Relentless bags a cheque from key limited partner

Pro
Relentless VC, a micro venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments, has tapped an external investor for its alternative investment fund that it launched last year to back early-stage founders. The Bengaluru-based investment firm, which has backed startups such as electric vehicle charging startup ElectricPe and virtual events platform Airmeet, is ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.