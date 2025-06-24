Micro VC firm Relentless bags a cheque from key limited partner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Micro VC firm Relentless bags a cheque from key limited partner

Micro VC firm Relentless bags a cheque from key limited partner

By Malvika Maloo

  • 24 Jun 2025
Pro
Micro VC firm Relentless bags a cheque from key limited partner
Credit: 123RF.com

Relentless VC, a micro venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments, has tapped an external investor for its alternative investment fund that it launched last year to back early-stage founders. The Bengaluru-based investment firm, which has backed startups such as electric vehicle charging startup ElectricPe and virtual events platform Airmeet, is ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

PE-backed Ugro elevates senior exec as CEO

Finance

PE-backed Ugro elevates senior exec as CEO

Amicus Capital hits final close of second fund, tops target

Finance

Amicus Capital hits final close of second fund, tops target

Premium
Former Goldman Sachs' exec-led Protium Finance taps offshore investor

Finance

Former Goldman Sachs' exec-led Protium Finance taps offshore investor

Zerodha's Kamath brothers invest in InCred's holding company

Finance

Zerodha's Kamath brothers invest in InCred's holding company

Premium
PE firm AfricInvest marks first exit from flagship Fund IV

Finance

PE firm AfricInvest marks first exit from flagship Fund IV

Premium
Omidyar-backed Revfin hits the road for fresh funding, hires banker

Finance

Omidyar-backed Revfin hits the road for fresh funding, hires banker

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW