Meridiam-owned Rift Valley Energy secures $15-mn commitment
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Meridiam-owned Rift Valley Energy secures $15-mn commitment

By Dilasha Seth

  • 24 Jun 2024
Premium
Meridiam-owned Rift Valley Energy secures $15-mn commitment
Credit: Pixabay

Tanzanian renewable energy infrastructure development platform Rift Valley Energy, which is owned by Paris-based global investor and asset manager Meridiam, has secured investment commitment from a European institutional investor to install additional wind and hydropower capacity in the African country.   RV Energy, which develops renewable energy projects in East Africa, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

ADNOC gets access to German firm Covestro's books after $12.5-bn takeover offer

Infrastructure

ADNOC gets access to German firm Covestro's books after $12.5-bn takeover offer

Premium
India, Africa-focused Husk Power to weigh IPO, enter new markets in growth push

Infrastructure

India, Africa-focused Husk Power to weigh IPO, enter new markets in growth push

Premium
Meridiam-owned Rift Valley Energy secures $15-mn commitment

Infrastructure

Meridiam-owned Rift Valley Energy secures $15-mn commitment

UAE renewables company Masdar to buy Greece's Terna Energy

Infrastructure

UAE renewables company Masdar to buy Greece's Terna Energy

Premium
Nisus Finance strikes its sixth bet from first stressed assets fund

Infrastructure

Nisus Finance strikes its sixth bet from first stressed assets fund

ESR India bets $33 mn to expand Chennai industrial park

Infrastructure

ESR India bets $33 mn to expand Chennai industrial park

Advertisement