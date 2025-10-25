MENA Digest: Property Finder, Qashio ink M&As; Nine startups get funding

A view of Dubai | Credit: Reuters/Christopher Pike

Dealmaking activity in the Middle East and North Africa region this week was propelled by proptech firm Property Finder, which invested in Mubadala-backed digital real estate investment platform Stake. Besides, the UAE-based fintech Qashio acquired Saudi Arabian expense management solutions startup Sanad Cash.

Several startups in the region also raised high-value funding rounds. These include Saudi Arabia-based smart parking solutions provider Arsann, the UAE-based HR-tech startup Cercli, and Riyadh-based AI-focused Web3 entertainment and infrastructure firm Astra Nova, which secured funding to scale their platforms.

Some early-stage startups that raised funding include Oman-based foodtech KitchenomiKs, Saudi AI startup TabSense, deeptech startup 1001 AI, Egypt-based insurtech SehaTech, the UAE-founded gifting platform CADO, and Saudi Arabia-based end-to-end influencer marketing platform KLIQ.

Advertisement

Property Finder

Middle East and North Africa region’s leading proptech portal, Property Finder, has invested in Stake, a UAE-based digital real estate investment platform of an undisclosed value.

The investment comes months after Property Finder raised $90 million in debt financing from American private equity firm Francisco Partners to buy back its entire stake held by VC firm BECO Capital, the company’s first institutional investor.

Advertisement

Founded in 2007 by Michael Lahyani and Renan Bourdeau, Property Finder is a marketplace for buying and renting of property.

Stake, founded in January 2021, allows users to invest in real estate starting at just $136 (AED 500), offering rental income without the complexities of property management. It raised $14 million in a Series A round in July 2024 from a slew of investors, including MEVP, Saudi Aramco’s venture capital arm Wa'ed Ventures, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, US-based private investment platform Republic, and Saudi family conglomerate Al Jomaih Holding.

Qashio-Sanad Cash

Advertisement

Iliad Partners-backed UAE fintech Qashio acquired Saudi Arabian expense management solutions startup Sanad Cash for an undisclosed amount.

Qashio had last month secured strategic investment from Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank, months after it raised $19.8 million in a mix of equity and non-equity funding in May to prepare for its Saudi entry.

Founded in 2021 by Armin Moradi, Qashio’s fintech platform offers a comprehensive spend management solution for corporates. It enables businesses to gain full visibility and control of their expenses. The firm already has operations and clients in 22 countries, including the UAE, Europe, and the UK.

Advertisement

The firm had attained profitability in the first quarter of 2025, at over $1.2 million, according to Qashio.

Sanad Cash was founded in 2020 and offers an all-in-one spend management system.

KitchenomiKs

Advertisement

Oman-based foodtech KitchenomiKs raised $3.2 million in a fresh funding round led by Jasoor Ventures to expand the business.

Founded in 2022 by Aankush Bhatia, Aju Samuel, and Shrikanth Shenoy, KitchenomiKs operates satellite kitchens. It delivers meals across Oman through its central kitchen and has a network of 13 digital brands.

The company aims to use the fresh capital to accelerate the expansion of satellite kitchens across Oman and beyond, and enable the company to develop innovative products, and advance its proprietary AI-driven platform, KiKsIQ.

The latest round takes its total capital raised to $6.7 million.

Arsann

Arsann, a Saudi Arabia-based smart parking and mobility solutions provider, raised $26.7 million from Merak Capital.

Founded in 2017 by Mahmoud Ghulman, Feras Sakkat, and Abdulmouezz King, Arsann offers IoT-enabled systems and digital payments, which optimises parking flow, reduces congestion, and enhances accessibility across sectors such as retail, healthcare, aviation, and hospitality. It operates over 270 active sites.

Arsann plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand its on-street parking networks, participate in national giga projects, and scale its technology infrastructure to deliver real-time visibility into parking and traffic data.

Cercli

The UAE-based Cercli raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Germany’s Picus Capital to scale growth.

The round also saw participation from Knollwood Investment Advisory, Y Combinator, Afore Capital, and COTU Ventures, besides individual investors from OpenFX, Buk, JetHR, Truelayer, and AI71.

Founded in 2023 by Akeed Azmi and David Reche, Cercli helps businesses to eliminate human error and reduces the cost of compliance across operational markets.

The latest round comes more than a year after it raised $4 million in seed round led by Afore Capital.

The investment will enable Cercli to support product development, AI innovation, and global expansion, as it scales its platform and team across MENA, Europe, and North America.

TabSense

TabSense, a Saudi AI startup, raised $5 million in a funding round led by Jasoor Ventures to expand its business.

Founded in 2024, TabSense replaces traditional PoS systems with autonomous AI agents that act like digital employees, streamlining operations, optimising menus, automating back-office tasks, and generating real-time insights.

It plans to use the fresh capital to launch the first AI Agentic Point of Sale (PoS) system for multi-branch and franchise restaurants and cafés. It aims to accelerate product innovation, expand regional sales, and grow its engineering and AI teams to strengthen its agentic intelligence capabilities.

1001 AI

Deeptech startup 1001 AI, dual headquartered in London and Dubai, raised $9 million in a seed funding round led by CIV, General Catalyst, and Lux Capital.

Other investors that participated in the round include Chris Ré, Amjad Masad (Replit), Amira Sajwani (DAMAC), Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud (RAED Ventures), and Hisham Al-Falih (Lean Technologies).

The company is building an AI-native operating system to automate decision-making and operations for industries such as airports, ports, construction, and oil and gas, where efficiency, speed, and accuracy are critical.

The funding is aimed to accelerate early deployments across aviation, logistics, and infrastructure, while supporting team expansion in both London and Dubai.

SehaTech

Egyptian insurtech SehaTech raised $1.1 million in a seed round, taking its total funding to $2 million, led by Ingressive Capital to advance its AI-driven health insurance platform.

The round also saw participation from Plus VC, angel investors, and existing backers A15, Beltone Venture Capital, and an industry veteran.

Founded in 2022, Sehatech automates medical approvals, claims processing, and the billing cycle, saving insurers’ time and expenses while preventing fraudulent practices.

The new funding will support team expansion, regional growth, and the development of advanced AI automation tools to scale operations across Egypt and beyond.

CADO

CADO, a UAE-founded gifting platform, raised $4.5 million in a pre-seed round, led by Sanabil 500 and a German family office. The round also saw participation from several high-net-worth and angel investors.

Founded in 2019 by Leila Al Marashi, CADO aims to expand in Saudi Arabia and enter New York.

Astra Nova

Ryadh-based AI focused Web3 entertainment and infrastructure firm Astra Nova raised $48.3 million to expand its suite of creator platforms and tokenized content tools globally.

The latest funding includes $41.6 million from a recent round, building on earlier backing from Outlier Ventures, family offices, and institutional investors across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Founded in 2022 by Muhamed Ashhar and Faizy Ahmed, Astra Nova develops AI and blockchain tools that allow creators to launch interactive experiences without technical expertise.

It aims to use the funding to accelerate product development, team growth, and market expansion.

KLIQ

KLIQ, a Saudi Arabia-based end-to-end influencer marketing platform, raised $2.25 million in a seed funding round led by Sanabil Venture Studio in partnership with Stryber.

Founded in 2025 by Asma’a AlMaraghi and Badr Al-Malluh, KLIQ connects brands with content creators through an AI-driven dashboard that manages campaigns, contracts, payments, and performance tracking in real time.

The capital will be used towards improving KLIQ’s AI capabilities, expanding creator and brand onboarding, and continuing building tools that make collaboration more efficient and impactful.

Share article on Leave Your Comments