MENA Digest: Lokalee, Maalexi get pre-Series A cheques; MEVP backs Clinicy

Premium

Dealmaking in the Middle East and North Africa region accelerated in the second week of 2024, with a slew of early- to growth-stage funding deals for startups in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The UAE-based traveltech startup Lokalee and agri-fintech startup Maalexi raised pre-Series A investment while Saudi healthtech startup Clinicy ......