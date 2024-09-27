MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment

MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment

By Dilasha Seth

  • 27 Sep 2024
Premium
MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment

Venture capital investment activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region slowed down in the last week of September compared to the earlier part of the month. UAE-based climatetech startup Coral led the fundraising, securing seed funding from a group of undisclosed investors, whereas Saudi Arabian tech-driven event ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment

TMT

MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment

Two Point O Capital, FirstCoffee, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Two Point O Capital, FirstCoffee, LetzRyd raise early-stage funding

WestBridge-backed Star Health sues Telegram, chatbot hacker after data leakage

TMT

WestBridge-backed Star Health sues Telegram, chatbot hacker after data leakage

Zaggle on M&A spree, acquires one firm, invests in another

TMT

Zaggle on M&A spree, acquires one firm, invests in another

Uber teams up with China's WeRide to roll out robotaxis in UAE

TMT

Uber teams up with China's WeRide to roll out robotaxis in UAE

Ahammune Biosciences, The Health Factory, two others raise early-stage cheques

Healthcare

Ahammune Biosciences, The Health Factory, two others raise early-stage cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW