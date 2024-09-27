MENA Digest: Coral leads subdued VC funding week; SHIFT snags $83 mn in PE investment

Premium

Venture capital investment activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region slowed down in the last week of September compared to the earlier part of the month. UAE-based climatetech startup Coral led the fundraising, securing seed funding from a group of undisclosed investors, whereas Saudi Arabian tech-driven event ......