MENA Digest: Connect Money leads fundraising; Smpl Holdings sets up VC fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Egyptian fintech startup Connect Money led funding activities in the Middle East and North Africa region this week. It raised $8 million in seed funding. Other startups that secured funding include UAE-based B2B payments platform Comfi, which raised debt capital, and Iraq-based food delivery app Alsaree3, which raised a Series A ......