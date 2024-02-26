facebook-page-view
Meet the latest female-founded startups in Peak XV's third cohort of Spark

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 26 Feb 2024
Meet the latest female-founded startups in Peak XV's third cohort of Spark
Shailendra Singh, managing director, Peak XV Partners

Startups in AI, travel, fraud detection, wholesale trade, e-commerce and healthcare dominated at the Peak XV Partners’ (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) latest cohort of female founders-focussed fellowship program Spark.    The multi-stage venture capital firm said on Monday that it has launched the third cohort of Spark, which is ......

