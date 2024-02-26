Meet the latest female-founded startups in Peak XV's third cohort of Spark

Premium
Startups in AI, travel, fraud detection, wholesale trade, e-commerce and healthcare dominated at the Peak XV Partners’ (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) latest cohort of female founders-focussed fellowship program Spark. The multi-stage venture capital firm said on Monday that it has launched the third cohort of Spark, which is ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.