Meesho rebrands Farmiso to Superstore; to merge with core app

Internet commerce firm Meesho, operated by Fashnear Technologies, on Tuesday said it is integrating its grocery business Farmiso within its core application by the first week of May.

The company will be rebranding Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.

Meesho claimed that currently its grocery business offers 500 products across fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care, packaged food and others.

The company added it has scaled its grocery vertical to six states–Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and by the end of this calendar year, it aims to expand Superstore to 12 states.

Farmiso began as a pilot in Karnataka last year and is primarily focused on tier-II cities and customers, with a focus on reduced pricing rather than the convenience of faster delivery, which has been the focus of rapid commerce providers such as Zepto, Swiggy's Instamart, Zomato-backed blinkit and others.

Meesho competes with players like Citymall, Dealshare, and Flipkart's Shopsy, which use community buying methods to target the next generation of internet users.

“What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across six states. Driven by our user-first mindset, the integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology and product and talent,” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO of Meesho.

In March, Meesho announced the launch of an integrated ecommerce mobile app for buyers and sellers as part of efforts to drive the digitisation of small businesses, with the latest Android version of the app, users can toggle between the buyer and seller interfaces with a single click. The unified app and its features aim to offer convenience to more than 4 lakh sellers on the platform.

The company most recently received $570 million in a round led by Fidelity Investments and B Capital, which saw its valuation more than double to $4.9 billion in less than six months.