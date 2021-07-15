Medway, Aqgromalin, others raise funding

Medway Technologies Pvt Ltd said it has raised $1.2 million (Rs 8.93 crore) in seed funding from UK-based Talent Investor Entrepreneur First and GrowX Ventures.

The startup will use the fresh capital to expand its product portfolio and meet increasing demand, said Medway in a statement.

Medway was founded by Arun Bhatia and Ravi Chandra in April 2020. The startup's application programming interface platform helps link the primary healthcare sector to a cashless out patient department (OPD) insurance network.

Aqgromalin

Startup Aqgromalin Farmtech Services Pvt Ltd said it has raised Rs 5.5 crore ($738,800) in seed funding led by Zephyr Peacock.

IndigramLabs Foundation and other angels from the agri startup ecosystem participated in the funding round.

Aqgromalin, founded in 2019 by Prasanna Manogaran and Bharani CL, will use the fresh capital for team and geographical expansion, technology development and category addition.

BurnCal

Fitness startup BurnCal Healthcare Pvt Ltd said it has raised $330,000 (Rs 2.45 crore) in its pre-seed round of funding.

The capital was raised from a clutch of investors including Titan Capital and SenseAI Ventures, said BurnCal in a statement.

Kushal Bhagia of First Cheque along with Farooq Adam (co-founder of Fynd) and a bunch of other individuals also contributed to the funding round, it added.

The startup, which was founded last year by Anik Agrawal, Vichar Shroff, Chetan Reddy and Kunal Agrawal, will use the fresh capital to strengthen its team and product.

EDGENeural.AI

Startup EDGENeural.AI said it has raised seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital.

Other investors who participated in the funding round include Venkat Raju, 9Unicorns, Samir Inamdar, and Dilip Angal, said EDGENeural.AI in a statement. It did not disclose the funding amount.

The fresh capital will help the startup expand its team and enhance its product.

EDGENeural.AI was founded by Sarvesh Devi and Dhairya Badiyani last year. The startup says it is building a cloud-neutral, hardware-agnostic platform ENAP. The platform can help automatically craft robust, scalable, and efficient deep neural network solutions for Edge devices.