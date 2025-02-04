Mediterrania Capital gets additional cheque from existing LP for fourth fund

Premium Albert Alsina, founder and CEO, Mediterrania Capital Partners

Mediterrania Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm that manages assets worth $800 million, is set to secure an additional cheque from an existing limited partner for its fourth mid-cap fund. The Malta-based PE firm, which currently manages a portfolio of nine companies, is set to secure an additional €15 million ($15.5 ......