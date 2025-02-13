Medino’s: Transforming India’s Medicine Delivery with Quick-Commerce & Free Doctor Consultations

Medino’s is redefining healthcare accessibility in India with a bold promise—medicines delivered within 30 minutes or for free. Launched in the second half of 2024 with a bold vision—to make essential medicines accessible within 30 minutes or free. As India’s first quick-commerce pharmacy, Medino’s is revolutionizing the way people receive healthcare, combining hyperlocal hybrid retail stores with tech-driven last-mile delivery. With a strong presence in underserved regions, the brand is rapidly scaling to become the go-to platform for instant medicine delivery, 24/7 teleconsultations, and seamless healthcare access. Despite its rapid growth, Medino’s remains entirely bootstrapped, demonstrating its strong unit economics and sustainable business model.

The Foundation: Taskar Healthcare Malls

The journey began in 2020, just few days before India’s COVID-19 lockdown, when Prasoon Pal founded Taskar Healthcare Mall in Lucknow. Taskar was built to offer affordable and accessible healthcare, integrating pharmacy services, free OPD consultations to subscribers, and lab testing under one roof. Over the years, Taskar expanded to 56 locations, primarily across Northern India, catering to areas with little or no presence of organized pharmacy chains.

As demand for instant access to medicines grew, Taskar evolved into a quick-commerce model, leading to its rebranding as Medino’s in 2024. The transformation enabled the company to combine the reliability of physical stores with the convenience of on-demand medicine delivery, creating a scalable, tech-enabled pharmacy network.

With a fast-growing network of 56 hybrid stores, Medino’s ensures seamless medicine delivery within a 5-7 km radius, tapping into local market expertise to optimize inventory and demand patterns. The company has ambitious plans to scale to 450+ stores within the next 18 months, strengthening its role as a leading tech-enabled, hyperlocal pharmacy network.

What Sets Medino’s Apart?

Hyperlocal Hybrid Pharmacy Model Medino’s combines the strengths of physical retail stores with its tech-driven quick-commerce platform, ensuring reliable medicine delivery within local neighborhoods. This 5-7 km radius model allows for faster fulfillment, better demand forecasting, and stronger relationships with local communities.

30-Minute Delivery or Free Medino’s industry-first 30-minute delivery guarantee has redefined convenience in the healthcare sector. This commitment ensures rapid access to medications, which can be life-saving, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas where timely healthcare intervention is critical.

24/7 Service & Free Doctor Consultations Medino’s provides free teleconsultations with doctors, enabling customers to receive expert medical advice and necessary medications anytime, anywhere. With 24/7 availability, the platform serves as a trusted healthcare partner for both routine and emergency medical needs.

Experienced Leadership Led by Prasoon Pal and a team with expertise from Blinkit, Tata 1mg, Inshorts, and other industry leaders, Medino’s is built on deep domain knowledge in logistics, technology, and pharmacy operations—key drivers of its rapid expansion.

Tech-Enabled Scalability with Local Expertise Medino’s operates on a vertically integrated model, managing everything from in-house riders to inventory control. Its deep understanding of local market dynamics ensures efficient stocking, lower costs, and faster deliveries, resulting in superior customer satisfaction.

Expanding Reach Across India With India’s quick-commerce market booming, Medino’s is strategically focusing on Tier-1 and semi-urban areas, positioning itself as a leader in the future of instant healthcare access.

The Future of Healthcare, Delivered

By integrating hyperlocal retail, quick delivery, telemedicine, and tech-enabled logistics, Medino’s is not just a quick-commerce platform—it’s a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, bringing affordable, accessible, and locally optimized solutions to millions.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

