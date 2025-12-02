Automoto launches InspektAI to plug buyer-side trust gap in India’s $36 bn used-car market
Automoto launches InspektAI to plug buyer-side trust gap in India’s $36 bn used-car market

By Team Insights Focus

  • 02 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Automoto Team at the Franchise India Expo 2025

Mobility-tech startup Automoto has launched InspektAI, a neutral buyer-side vehicle inspection and verification platform aimed at solving one of the largest structural gaps in India’s fast-growing used-car market, the absence of independent trust infrastructure for buyers.

The used-car segment, currently valued at $36 billion and projected to touch $70–100 billion, has expanded rapidly on the seller and marketplace side. However, the buyer remains the least protected stakeholder, with widespread issues such as odometer tampering, concealed accident damage, panel replacements and valuation distortion* still largely unregulated.

Automoto said InspektAI acts as a platform-agnostic verification layer, combining AI-based dent detection, ECU/OBD analytics, 300+ point mechanical and structural checks, and a digital inspection passport that can plug into underwriting, insurance scoring and marketplace workflows.

“India’s used-car market has solved supply, not trust,” said Sreeraj PV, founder & CEO of Automoto. “Transaction risk still comes from information asymmetry. InspektAI is designed as a neutral, AI-backed truth layer that protects buyers and strengthens the ecosystem.”

InspektAI has launched in Bengaluru, with expansion to other metros planned over the next few quarters. The company said it is already in discussions with NBFCs, insurers, mobility platforms and EV ecosystem players to integrate InspektAI into their risk and valuation processes.

Automoto, which has been built over an eight-year frugal and resilient journey, recently closed the first tranche of its extended pre-seed round, backing its push into trust infrastructure for mobility. The company operates across multiple lifecycle layers including InspektAI, the Moto365 ownership stack, and skill-development initiatives under Automoto Akademie.

Industry analysts say buyer-side verification remains one of the largest unaddressed opportunities in the used-car ecosystem. Automoto is positioning InspektAI as a potential trust API for India’s mobility-finance stack, a category that has seen strong investor interest globally.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

