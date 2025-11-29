From Popular Realty TV Show to IPO — Ravelcare Charts Its Next Big Leap with BSE SME Listing

Ravelcare Limited, a bootstrapped digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) firm, known for customized haircare and skincare experiences in India, has announced its plan to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 1st December 2025, marking a milestone in its journey from a Popular Realty TV Show stage to India’s public markets. With listing proposed on BSE SME, the company aims to raise capital through a Fresh Issue of up to 18,54,000 shares at an issue price of ₹130, aggregating up to ₹24.10 Cr.

A Journey Fueled by Purpose & Personal Care

Ravelcare’s story began when founder Ayush Varma observed a recurring pattern among friends, family, and colleagues - hairfall, scalp sensitivity, dandruff, pigmentation, and the fatigue of trying generic “one-size-fits-all” products that rarely worked. These conversations revealed a deep consumer gap: India’s beauty market was crowded, but not personal.

Motivated by this problem, Ayush envisioned "Ravel" — a name symbolizing both entangling and untangling - reflecting the brand’s mission to simplify the overwhelming world of personal care through precision, personalization, and science-backed formulations.

Starting with limited resources, Ayush collaborated with expert formulation labs, chemists, and third-party manufacturers, designing products built around real consumer data and clinical insight. What began as a personal mission slowly evolved into a brand loved across India.

Appearance at Shark Tank India: The Defining Moment

Ravel’s big break came when Ayush pitched the brand on Shark Tank India (Season 2). He asked for ₹75 lakh for a share of his business, laying out a vision of personalized haircare rooted in data, honest ingredients, and a digital-first distribution model. Investors across the panel were intrigued by the massive untapped opportunity: a growing number of consumers rejecting cookie-cutter personal care products.

The episode cemented Ravel’s position in the D2C beauty ecosystem. Post-Shark Tank, Ravelcare saw a significant uptick in brand awareness, digital traffic, and customer engagement - the exposure proving to be a turning point in accelerating their vision.

Ravelcare has established itself as a differentiated player in the beauty and personal care market through Digital-First D2C Model, Data-Driven Formulation, Personalization, Scalable Infrastructure, Pan-India Reach & Global Ambition and Customer Loyalty.

Mr. Ayush Varma, Managing Director, said:

“From speaking to friends and family about their hair and skin concerns, to presenting Ravel on Shark Tank, this journey has always been about more than business - it’s about care, trust, and solving real problems. Today, as we move toward an IPO, we do so with a mission: to democratize high-quality, insight-driven beauty solutions for millions.”

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, Ravelcare reported Revenue of ₹1,439.76 lakh and PAT of ₹319.59 lakh, while for the full Financial Year 2025, the company delivered Revenue of ₹2,497.89 lakh and PAT of ₹525.52 lakh.

Incorporated in 2018 and headquartered in Maharashtra, Ravelcare Limited is a digital-first beauty and personal care brand focused on haircare, skincare, bodycare, and scalp care. The company is now on track to list on BSE SME, embarking on its next chapter of growth.

