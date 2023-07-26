MediaMint gets funding from Everstone, Recognize after Brightcom deal’s failure

Premium MediaMint founders Aditya Vuchi and Neelima Marupuru

MediaMint, a US- and India-based digital advertising company, said Wednesday it has raised growth capital from private equity firm Everstone Capital and technology investment firm Recognize. The development comes about 10 months after Indian ad-tech firm Brightcom's deal to acquire MediaMint fell apart. Brightcom had agreed to acquire MediaMint in December ......