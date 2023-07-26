Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • MediaMint gets funding from Everstone, Recognize after Brightcom deal’s failure

MediaMint gets funding from Everstone, Recognize after Brightcom deal’s failure

By TEAM VCC

  • 26 Jul 2023
Premium
MediaMint gets funding from Everstone, Recognize after Brightcom deal’s failure
MediaMint founders Aditya Vuchi and Neelima Marupuru

MediaMint, a US- and India-based digital advertising company, said Wednesday it has raised growth capital from private equity firm Everstone Capital and technology investment firm Recognize.  The development comes about 10 months after Indian ad-tech firm Brightcom&#39;s deal to acquire MediaMint fell apart. Brightcom had agreed to acquire MediaMint in December ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
VC investors score big as Marico picking majority stake in nutrition brand Plix

Consumer

VC investors score big as Marico picking majority stake in nutrition brand Plix

Premium
MediaMint gets funding from Everstone, Recognize after Brightcom deal's failure

TMT

MediaMint gets funding from Everstone, Recognize after Brightcom deal's failure

Mahindra & Mahindra picks up minority stake in RBL Bank

Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra picks up minority stake in RBL Bank

Premium
French tech investor Breega likely to loop in key LP for maiden Africa VC fund

Finance

French tech investor Breega likely to loop in key LP for maiden Africa VC fund

Premium
Exclusive: Kerala hospital in talks with local, global PE firms for stake sale

Healthcare

Exclusive: Kerala hospital in talks with local, global PE firms for stake sale

GST council to meet next week, finalise online gaming tax

TMT

GST council to meet next week, finalise online gaming tax

Advertisement