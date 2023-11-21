facebook-page-view
Meat etailer Zappfresh’s valuation doubles even as revenue flatlines

By Malvika Maloo

  • 21 Nov 2023

Deepanshu Manchanda, co-founder, Zappfresh

Gurgaon-based startup DSM Fresh Foods Pvt. Ltd, which runs the online platform Zappfresh to sell raw meat and associated ready-to-eat products, has doubled its valuation in its latest funding round even though its revenue remained flat in the last financial year.   The startup, founded in 2015 by Deepanshu Manchanda and Shruti ......

