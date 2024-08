Meat e-tailer Zappfresh seen taking valuation cut as it files for IPO

Premium Deepanshu Manchanda (left) and Shruti Gochhwal, co-founders, Zappfresh

Raw meat e-commerce startup Zappfresh, which is run by Delhi-based DSM Fresh Foods Ltd and is backed by family offices and venture capital firms, has filed documents to go public in the junior exchange of BSE. This comes just months after the company raised fresh capital from a clutch of investors at a ......