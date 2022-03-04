Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
mCaffeine ropes in ex-Reliance Capital exec floated fund as new investor
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Personal care brand mCaffeine has raised around $15-20 million(Rs 114- Rs 152 crore) in a new round of funding to fuel its organic...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT