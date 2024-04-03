Mauritian PE firm Adenia Partners closes fifth fund with oversubscription

Premium Antoine Delaporte, founder and managing partner, Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners, a Mauritius-based private equity firm that focuses on mid-sized businesses across Africa, has marked the final close of its fifth investment vehicle, topping the fund target by a significant margin as it attracted commitments from new and returning investors globally. The PE firm, a backer of 30 companies, including cell ......