Matrix Partners upsizes fourth India fund, nears final close

Premium
Matrix Partners India, which has backed unicorns like Ola, Dailyhunt, OneCard, DealShare, Razorpay and Ofbusiness, has upsized the target of its fourth investment vehicle. The multi-stage investor, which was earlier looking to raise $450 million for its fourth venture capital fund, is now targeting to raise in excess of half a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.