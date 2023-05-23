Matrix Partners upsizes fourth India fund, nears final close

Premium Matrix India founder Avnish Bajaj (middle) with MDs Vikram Vaidyanathan (left) and Tarun Davda

Matrix Partners India, which has backed unicorns like Ola, Dailyhunt, OneCard, DealShare, Razorpay and Ofbusiness, has upsized the target of its fourth investment vehicle. The multi-stage investor, which was earlier looking to raise $450 million for its fourth venture capital fund, is now targeting to raise in excess of half a ......