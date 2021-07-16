Matrix Partners leads seed funding in video creation platform Protonn

Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, has raised $9 million (Rs 67 crore) in its seed round of funding led by Matrix Partners India

Early stage venture funds 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners also participated in this round. Several marquee angel investors including Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred) also contributed in this round.

The US and Bengaluru-based startup enables independent professionals to grow their businesses by creating professional videos in minutes.

“Video technology in professional settings hasn’t kept pace with advances on the consumer front pioneered by apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Protonn is leading that change by providing professionals with an easy way to market themselves using video,” said Mausam Bhatt, co-founder of Protonn.

Protonn was co-founded by Bhatt and Anil Goteti, former executives of Flipkart, last year. Bhatt said that the company will use the capital to hire more professionals, and for product development.

“Protonn’s video-first and mobile-first approach combined with a superior product experience will redefine how professionals grow their business and engage with their customers in a post-Covid world,” said Vikram Vaidyanathan, MD at Matrix India.

Protonn has an international workforce with staff across the US, Europe, and India.