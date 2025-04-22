Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree hits the sell button on a bet after missing the jackpot

Pro Mathew Cyriac, executive chairman and managing director, Florintree Advisors

Florintree Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm floated by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has hit the sell button on a company it backed three years ago through a pre-IPO deal. The firm, which recently placed a new bet on an IPO-bound company and last year scored a multi-bagger exit from another portfolio company, sold a ......