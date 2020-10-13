Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Marquee PE firm in talks to buy controlling stake in internet service provider ACT
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

A global private equity firm is in control-deal talks with Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT), India’s largest non-telco...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS