Markets set for weak open ahead of Fed minutes

Credit: Reuters

Indian shares were set for a muted open on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's release of minutes from its December meeting, where the central bank is expected to give a glimpse of its policy tightening path in 2023.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.29% at 18,253.00, as of 8:10 am IST on Wednesday.

Wall Street equities fell ahead of Fed minutes scheduled to be released later in the day, with markets expecting signs of more policy tightening.

Advertisement

Asian markets, however, recovered from a mixed start, with MSCI Asia ex Japan, rising 0.97%.

Some losses in Indian equities could be capped by oil prices, which fell on Tuesday over demand concerns in China and the strengthening of the US dollar.

Lower oil prices aid oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors sold 6.28 billion rupees ($75.86 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought about 3.51 billion rupees ($42.40 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Share article on Leave Your Comments