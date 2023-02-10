facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Markets fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

Markets fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

By Reuters

  • 10 Feb 2023
Markets fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty
Credit: Reuters

Markets declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further. 

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.20% to 60,682.70. 

Five of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology and metal falling 0.4% and 1.8%, respectively. 

Advertisement

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added to the growing list of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, sparking a slide in Asian stocks.  

The commentary from Fed officials over the last two days indicates that the high-rates regime could likely last till the end of 2023 or even early 2024, said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. 

However, Indian equities have a limited downside due to significant correction and markets will likely witness sideways movement in the next few weeks in the absence of any major triggers, two analysts said. 

Advertisement

That correction was largely due to the fallout of Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group

The latest news was that index provider MSCI plans to cut the weightings of Adani Enterprises and three other group firms, which, analysts said, could lead to outflows and a further slide in value. 

India's market regulator is also probing Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the aborted $2.5 billion secondary share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises, Reuters reported. 

Advertisement

Adani Enterprises tumbled over 4% and was the top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Most Adani group stocks extended their decline in Friday's session. 

Among individual stocks, Hindalco declined 2.56% as analysts raised demand concerns after the company's slide in quarterly earnings. 

Paytm tumbled nearly 8% on reports that China's Alibaba Group had sold its remaining stake in the fintech company.  

Advertisement

 

Adani GroupNifty 50 indexAlibaba GroupBSE SensexPaytm

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighing cuts

Finance

Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighing cuts

Markets fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

Finance

Markets fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

SIG, Exfinity, others write $11 mn cheque to Rezolve

TMT

SIG, Exfinity, others write $11 mn cheque to Rezolve

CPP Investments commits Rs 1,800 cr to India in 3rd quarter

Finance

CPP Investments commits Rs 1,800 cr to India in 3rd quarter

Premium
How SEBI is all geared up to make AIFs more investor-friendly

Finance

How SEBI is all geared up to make AIFs more investor-friendly

Premium
Startups, tech firms cut 20,000 jobs in six months

Infrastructure

Startups, tech firms cut 20,000 jobs in six months

Advertisement