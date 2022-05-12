Markets continue to remain jittery ahead of key inflation data for April

Markets dropped over 1% Thursday and the rupee hit an all-time low, ahead of domestic retail inflation numbers and amid a broader decline in equity markets following US consumer price data.

Investor focus will be on the inflation data due at 5 pm today. A Reuters poll showed India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, driven by rising fuel and food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for a fourth consecutive month.

The Nifty was down 1.7% at 15,893 in early trade, while the Sensex fell 1.55% to 53,251.

The rupee plunged to a record low for a second time this week at 77.63 against the dollar amid a broader decline in Asian currencies.

"For markets, inflation and Reserve Bank of India's unexpected rate increase has created some kind of nervousness," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equities strategy at WealthMills Securities.

Stock indices have declined more than 6% this month, weighed down by the surprise interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank, foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate results.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to raise its inflation projection for the current fiscal year at its June monetary policy meeting and will consider more interest rate hikes, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

A big question on investors' mind is if we are seeing the beginning of an interest rate hike cycle, Bathini said.

Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top drags on the Nifty, falling 1% and 3% respectively.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday as data showed US inflation was persistently high, and investors feared about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it.