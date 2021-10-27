Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. People
People
By
Market-bound PolicyBazaar parent\'s ESOP pool pegged at over $500 mn
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Gurugram-based PB Fintech Ltd, the owner of online platform Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, has created an ESOP (employee stock...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...