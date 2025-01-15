Manipal Hospitals backer Novo Holdings names former KKR exec as India head
  Manipal Hospitals backer Novo Holdings names former KKR exec as India head

Manipal Hospitals backer Novo Holdings names former KKR exec as India head

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 15 Jan 2025
Karthik Narayanaswamy
Karthik Narayanaswamy

Danish investment firm Novo Holdings, which has invested in Manipal Hospitals and Qure.ai Technologies in India, has appointed a new head for its local operations as it looks to ramp up its activities in the South Asian nation.  The healthcare-focussed investor, which owns a majority stake in weight-loss drugmaker Novo Nordisk, ......

