Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Premium

Singapore state investment firm Temasek-controlled Indian hospital chain Manipal Hospitals has emerged as the frontrunner to invest in a Maharashtra-based hospital chain, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, which is operated by Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, is in discussions to acquire a stake in ......