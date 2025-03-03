Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Premium
Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Singapore state investment firm Temasek-controlled Indian hospital chain Manipal Hospitals has emerged as the frontrunner to invest in a Maharashtra-based hospital chain, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle.  Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, which is operated by Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, is in discussions to acquire a stake in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Piramal Enterprises hit with $172 mn tax bill for pharma deal

Healthcare

Piramal Enterprises hit with $172 mn tax bill for pharma deal

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Healthcare

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Premium
Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

Healthcare

Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

MO Alts picks up majority stake in API maker Megafine Pharma

Healthcare

MO Alts picks up majority stake in API maker Megafine Pharma

Premium
Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Healthcare

Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW