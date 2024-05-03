Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest

Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 May 2024
Premium
Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest
Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Group

Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Group that has been in the news with the big-ticket majority stake sale of its hospital arm and picking a large exposure to Aakash Education, a company backed by private equity firm Blackstone and until recently majority owned by financially-troubled Byju’s, has been consolidating its training business under its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest

Consumer

Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest

Premium
Prowess Advisors' Bahadur on floating equity, debt funds under new platform and more

Consumer

Prowess Advisors' Bahadur on floating equity, debt funds under new platform and more

Confectionary brand Go Desi secures Series B funding

Consumer

Confectionary brand Go Desi secures Series B funding

Godrej family to split conglomerate into two parts

Consumer

Godrej family to split conglomerate into two parts

Premium
Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Consumer

Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Premium
White & Blue maker Alcobrew Distilleries eyes revenue milestone, plans new products

Consumer

White & Blue maker Alcobrew Distilleries eyes revenue milestone, plans new products

Advertisement