Manipal consolidates training biz under UNext after buying out PremjiInvest

Premium
Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Group that has been in the news with the big-ticket majority stake sale of its hospital arm and picking a large exposure to Aakash Education, a company backed by private equity firm Blackstone and until recently majority owned by financially-troubled Byju’s, has been consolidating its training business under its ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.